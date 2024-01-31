Home - CLO Breakfast Club

Now in its 19th year.

BetterWork Media Group (BMG)’s Breakfast Club series proudly continues its tradition of connecting leaders over breakfast to reinforce the vital connection between learning and development and business strategy.

Our collaborative format features a series of virtual mini-events, where esteemed Chief Learning Officers (CLOs) and learning and talent leaders take center stage to share their insights and experiences addressing modern-day challenges.

Hosted by members of the BMG editorial team, each mini-event is carefully crafted to offer an enriching learning experience, spanning approximately two hours. The agenda includes a 60-minute panel discussion, a 20-minute FASTtalk presentation and a 20-minute research segment, garnering real-time data from attendees and sparking discussions around the day’s themes.

Upcoming Breakfast Club Events
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Eastern Time

Uniting Learner + Business Strategy for the Future

January 31, 2024

Learning and development is better positioned than ever to elevate people and their skills for business impact. This event will bring together thought leaders and industry experts in dynamic discussion on the… Watch Now
A Transformative, Skills-Based Approach to Talent Management

February 28, 2024

Talent management is on a transformative journey to align with the demands of the 21st century workplace. Identifying, acquiring, developing and retaining talent based on skills assessments and real-world competencies, as opposed… Register

“BC strengthens the link between learning development and business strategy.”

Highlights

Interactive discussion format

Each mini-event consists of a 60 minute panel discussion with L&D and talent practitioners, a 20 minute fast-talk and a 20 minute breakout session.

Peer Networking

Cultivate and enhance your professional connections within the learning and talent communities.

Industry Experts

Guiding the discourse are professionals in learning and development and talent practitioners, focusing on the current critical issues in workforce development and talent management.

85.75% rate the overall quality of the content offered in the 2023 Breakfast Clubs as high and above.

73.46% agree what they learned during their Breakfast Club event will be immediately applicable to their current position.

85.42% agree that what they learned in the 2023 Breakfast Club will be helpful to their career development.

Speakers

Guarish Wagh
Jeneane Becker
Akkshada Maniyan
David Vance

Thank you to our sponsors!

Strengthening the synergy between learning and development initiatives and business strategies.

Agenda

Each Breakfast Club event is approximately 2 hours long.

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM
FASTtalk + Q&A 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM
Research/Polling Deep Dive 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM