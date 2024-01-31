Highlights

Now in its 19th year.

BetterWork Media Group (BMG)’s Breakfast Club series proudly continues its tradition of connecting leaders over breakfast to reinforce the vital connection between learning and development and business strategy.

Our collaborative format features a series of virtual mini-events, where esteemed Chief Learning Officers (CLOs) and learning and talent leaders take center stage to share their insights and experiences addressing modern-day challenges.

Hosted by members of the BMG editorial team, each mini-event is carefully crafted to offer an enriching learning experience, spanning approximately two hours. The agenda includes a 60-minute panel discussion, a 20-minute FASTtalk presentation and a 20-minute research segment, garnering real-time data from attendees and sparking discussions around the day’s themes.