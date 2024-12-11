Home - CLO Breakfast Club

From 2024 to the Future: A Chief Learning Officer Roundtable

Event date: December 11, 2024

Moderator:

Noah G. Rabinowitz
VP Talent Development
Commonwealth Fusion Systems
As we close another year and stand poised to dive into 2025, join Chief Learning Officer and our panel of learning and development leaders as we explore the biggest lessons learned in 2024 — and discuss what will be our greatest priorities and challenges in the coming year and beyond.

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FastTalk 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Polling Deep Dive 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST