Sorry, no content matched your criteria.
Sorry, no content matched your criteria.
HRCI has pre-approved this activity for recertification credit toward the aPHR®, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, aPHRi™, PHRi™, GPHR® and SPHRi™ certifications. The content of the activity submitted has met the criteria of the Approved Provider Program.
BetterWork Media Group is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP.
BetterWork Media Group has been pre-approved by the ATD Certification Institute to offer programs that can be used towards initial eligibility and recertification of the Certified Professional in Talent Development (CPTD) and Associate Professional in Talent Development (APTD) credentials. This program has been approved for a maximum of 11points.