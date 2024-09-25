Home - CLO Breakfast Club

Being Mindful With Metrics

Event date: September 25, 2024

Today’s remote workforces have emphasized and accelerated the need for and use of objective metrics in assessing and managing employee performance. But, according to BetterWork Media Group’s “2023 Future Role of the CLO” report, while measurement and analytics was among the top competencies CLOs needed in 2023, the No. 2 competency they felt least prepared for was working with metrics/ROI. In fact, only 8.4 percent of CLOs said they felt prepared to manage using measurement/analytics.

Join CLO for this conversation on developing and using well-planned measurement and reporting strategies to demonstrate L&D outcomes, as well as how to modify existing learning metrics to better align with organizational metrics.

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FastTalk 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Polling Deep Dive 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST