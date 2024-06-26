Home - CLO Breakfast Club

Charting Career Paths: Empowering People Through Internal Mobility

Event date: June 26, 2024

Organizations and teams continue to strive for greater agility, enabling them to act quickly and pivot in unexpected scenarios. In our current business and economic landscape, agile employees and, by extension, agile companies are key to long-term success and growth.

Offering dynamic career pathways and internal mobility options is key to fostering employee growth and retention, enabling individuals to explore new opportunities and evolve within your company. Join CLO for this discussion on how to revolutionize your internal mobility framework and empower your workforce to reach new heights.

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FastTalk 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Polling Deep Dive 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST