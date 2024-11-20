Home - CLO Breakfast Club

CLO Breakfast Club

Reflections and Projections: A Chief Talent Officer Roundtable

Event date: November 20, 2024

Add to Calendar

As we approach year’s end, join us for this deep dive into 2024’s most relevant lessons and takeaways for the future. This collaborative discussion among talent leaders will reflect on what they’ve learned, how they are striving for excellence in talent management in the current business landscape and, most important, what’s on the horizon for 2025 and beyond.

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FastTalk 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Polling Deep Dive 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST