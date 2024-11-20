Reflections and Projections: A Chief Talent Officer Roundtable

As we approach year’s end, join us for this deep dive into 2024’s most relevant lessons and takeaways for the future. This collaborative discussion among talent leaders will reflect on what they’ve learned, how they are striving for excellence in talent management in the current business landscape and, most important, what’s on the horizon for 2025 and beyond.
Agenda
|Welcome Address
|5 MIN
|11:00-11:05 AM EST
|Panel Discussion + Q&A
|60 MIN
|11:05-12:05 AM EST
|FastTalk
|20 MIN
|12:05-12:25 PM EST
|Research/Polling Deep Dive
|20 MIN
|12:25-12:45 PM EST
|Closing Address
|5 MIN
|12:45-12:50 PM EST