Using AI to Drive Equity and Diversity in High-Performing Teams

How can AI-driven tools and strategies support and advance DEI? And how can we leverage them for more inclusive talent acquisition, development and retention?
Join this esteemed group of talent professionals as they explore the opportunities that AI presents to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in today’s organizations, as well as how they are mitigating potential risks and ensuring ethical and equitable use of the technology.
Agenda
|Welcome Address
|5 MIN
|11:00-11:05 AM EST
|Panel Discussion + Q&A
|60 MIN
|11:05-12:05 AM EST
|FastTalk
|20 MIN
|12:05-12:25 PM EST
|Research/Polling Deep Dive
|20 MIN
|12:25-12:45 PM EST
|Closing Address
|5 MIN
|12:45-12:50 PM EST