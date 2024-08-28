Home - CLO Breakfast Club

Using AI to Drive Equity and Diversity in High-Performing Teams

Event date: August 28, 2024

How can AI-driven tools and strategies support and advance DEI? And how can we leverage them for more inclusive talent acquisition, development and retention?

Join this esteemed group of talent professionals as they explore the opportunities that AI presents to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in today’s organizations, as well as how they are mitigating potential risks and ensuring ethical and equitable use of the technology.

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FastTalk 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Polling Deep Dive 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST