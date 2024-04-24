Home - CLO Breakfast Club

Budgets & Bottom Lines for L&D Impact

Event date: April 24, 2024

Session Speaker:

Noah G. Rabinowitz
VP Talent Development
Commonwealth Fusion Systems
Learning and development budget forecasts are holding strong, according to industry research. And the most recent “Chief Learning Officer State of L&D Analysis Report” indicates that near-term increased spending is generally expected behind content development, learning strategy and learning technology.

With three months now behind us in 2024, where are chief learning officers prioritizing L&D investment? Join CLO for this conversation among learning leaders who are working closely with their business partners to create learning programs and initiatives that deliver the most impact for 2024.

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FastTalk 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Polling Deep Dive 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST