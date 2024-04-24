Budgets & Bottom Lines for L&D Impact

Session Speaker:

Learning and development budget forecasts are holding strong, according to industry research. And the most recent “Chief Learning Officer State of L&D Analysis Report” indicates that near-term increased spending is generally expected behind content development, learning strategy and learning technology.



With three months now behind us in 2024, where are chief learning officers prioritizing L&D investment? Join CLO for this conversation among learning leaders who are working closely with their business partners to create learning programs and initiatives that deliver the most impact for 2024.

