Resilience Through Change: Talent Leaders as Change Agents

Event date: May 22, 2024

Moderator:

Kevin Wilde
Executive Leadership Fellow
Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota
In today’s dynamic business landscape, talent leaders are positioned to hold a pivotal role as change agents. This Breakfast Club event will explore the strategies, skills and best practices that empower talent leaders to drive organizational transformation and foster a culture of innovation.

Join Talent Management’s panel of expert speakers as they share their experiences and expertise, offering practical advice on how to inspire teams, promote resilience and mental wellness among their workforce, and create thriving workplaces, ultimately driving positive change through effective talent leadership.

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FastTalk 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Polling Deep Dive 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST