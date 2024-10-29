Home - CLO Breakfast Club

Seize This Pivotal Moment in Leadership Development Transformation

Event date: October 29, 2024

Moderator:

Kevin Wilde
Executive Leadership Fellow
Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations dialed back their leadership development efforts. Now, the need for effective leaders is greater than ever, and the skills and tools that those leaders require has evolved.

Join CLO for this in-depth discussion about how learning leaders are prioritizing the development of strong, agile managers and leaders poised for impact — and how leadership development models are changing for the future.

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FastTalk 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Polling Deep Dive 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST