The Great Skills Journey: Upskilling & Reskilling at Scale

Event date: July 24, 2024

Skills have been a key focus area for some time. According to Deloitte research, organizations are increasingly placing skills, rather than jobs, at the center of the way work gets done, and “by basing people decisions on skills more than jobs, organizations can have a scalable, manageable, more equitable way of operating.”

Join this exploration of how learning leaders are kicking their large-scale upskilling and reskilling initiatives into high gear and the steep set of challenges they are tackling in doing so.

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FastTalk 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Polling Deep Dive 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST