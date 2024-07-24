The Great Skills Journey: Upskilling & Reskilling at Scale

Skills have been a key focus area for some time. According to Deloitte research, organizations are increasingly placing skills, rather than jobs, at the center of the way work gets done, and “by basing people decisions on skills more than jobs, organizations can have a scalable, manageable, more equitable way of operating.”



Join this exploration of how learning leaders are kicking their large-scale upskilling and reskilling initiatives into high gear and the steep set of challenges they are tackling in doing so.

Agenda