A Transformative, Skills-Based Approach to Talent Management

Talent management is on a transformative journey to align with the demands of the 21st century workplace. Identifying, acquiring, developing and retaining talent based on skills assessments and real-world competencies, as opposed to focusing solely on traditional job titles and qualifications, is a crucial element of this contemporary paradigm shift. Join Talent Management for this event focused on moving toward a skills-based talent management approach, including how to leverage data-driven approaches to track and measure skill development, optimize team dynamics and create an agile organization poised for success in a fast-changing business landscape. Our panel of talent professionals will discuss how they are modernizing their talent management strategies and driving organizational excellence by harnessing the power of skills and abilities in their workforces.

