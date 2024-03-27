Home - CLO Breakfast Club

Tech Check: Getting Intentional With AI

Event date: March 27, 2024

This Breakfast Club is sponsored by:

Pluralsight

Moderator:

Diane August
Chief Learning Architect
Nationwide Insurance
Conversations around AI are only getting louder, and the L&D space is certainly no exception. Amid all the noise, intentionality is more important than ever.

Join this in-depth exploration of how learning leaders are leveraging AI to enable and support employee development by first and foremost identifying the problem: What are we looking to solve?

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FastTalk 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Polling Deep Dive 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST